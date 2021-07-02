Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 213.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,871. Immunic has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 228,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 9.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 31.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

