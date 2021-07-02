Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $84.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.