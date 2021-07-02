Indexed Finance Price Tops $3.95 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $3,812.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00011754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00127353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.41 or 1.00010177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.