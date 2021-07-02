ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

