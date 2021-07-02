Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inhibrx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

