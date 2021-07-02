Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $492,405.18 and approximately $214.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045290 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00129149 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00169204 BTC.
- Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,610.42 or 0.99757057 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.
Ink Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “
Ink Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
