Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Buys £574,677.65 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03).

Michael de Picciotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Michael de Picciotto purchased 50,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,883.50 ($24.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,967.31. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 900.80 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

