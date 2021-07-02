Insider Buying: Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) insider Susan (Sue) Klose bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Envirosuite Company Profile

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology platform solutions. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

