Insider Buying: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Acquires $20,700.00 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $20,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FULC opened at $10.28 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 384,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.