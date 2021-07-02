Insider Buying: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Buys $17,179,696.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprinklr stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

