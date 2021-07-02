Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

