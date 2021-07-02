Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 2,177,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,426. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday. HSBC increased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $274,623,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

