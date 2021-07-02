Insider Selling: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Treasurer Sells 166,696 Shares of Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 2,389,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

