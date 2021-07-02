Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 715 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 209,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

