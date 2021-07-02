Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$96,135.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.02 million and a PE ratio of 66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.