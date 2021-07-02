Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

