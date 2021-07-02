Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $42,421.88 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58.

Shares of COUP opened at $262.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.