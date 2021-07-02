Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $156.64 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.