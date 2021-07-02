Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $156.64 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.