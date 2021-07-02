Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells 159,051 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.42, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 51.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $4,954,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

