Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells $140,470.89 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exagen stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

