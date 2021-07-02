Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells 11,285 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:FDX opened at $299.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
