Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells 11,285 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FDX opened at $299.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

