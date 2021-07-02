Insider Selling: IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Sells C$197,775.00 in Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

Mark Richard Kinzel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.40. IGM Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.