Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $162,364.17 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $162,364.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.33.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $428,556.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32.

Natera stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

