Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Sells $19,000.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $736,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ON opened at $37.91 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

