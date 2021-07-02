Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $572,760.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

