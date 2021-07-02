Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 37.7% in June

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.32. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

