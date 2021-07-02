inSure DeFi Market Cap Reaches $105.43 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $105.43 million and approximately $12,321.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

