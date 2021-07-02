Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 40.8% in June

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INTV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 329,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.52. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 46,586.92% and a negative net margin of 1,498.56%.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

