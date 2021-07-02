Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $73,449,596.48 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23.

On Friday, June 11th, Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56.

On Monday, April 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.