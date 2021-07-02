Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,209,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,048,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,131,000 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

