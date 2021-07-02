International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $168.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of IFF opened at $149.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

