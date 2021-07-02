IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.78. IntriCon shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 108,951 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $199.95 million, a P/E ratio of -551.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

