Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 47.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $25.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

