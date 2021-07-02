Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

