Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PSL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. 591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.79. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

