Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.