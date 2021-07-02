Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares during the period.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

