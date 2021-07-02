Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.