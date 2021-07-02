Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the May 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 463,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

