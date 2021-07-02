Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 198 call options.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.36.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

