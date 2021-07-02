Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,317 call options on the company. This is an increase of 237% compared to the typical volume of 1,579 call options.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.45. 96,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.18. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

