Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $40.05 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

