iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 512,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

