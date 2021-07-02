iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 130.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ HEWG opened at $33.48 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.