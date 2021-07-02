iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

