iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

