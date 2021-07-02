Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 240.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 11,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter.

ISUZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.