Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Trading Up 0.3%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.17. 80,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 111,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

