IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 126,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,954 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

