Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE IVH opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.14.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.