IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 329.29 Average PT from Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.63 ($4.38).

IWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of LON:IWG traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 322.70 ($4.22). 3,790,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,806. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

